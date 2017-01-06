Mumbai: Payment delayed, Central Railway projects stalled

A delay in settling dues of contractors who have built passenger amenities including lifts and foot-overbridges on Central Railway (CR) has stalled some projects, CR officials said. Work on 18 lifts and other amenities at stations has been stalled for more than six months as contractors are still to be paid for work done previously. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has built escalators and lifts at certain stations on CR under Mumbai Urban Transport Project II.

Watch What Else Is Making News

While CR has already finished construction of two lifts at CST and two escalators at Bhandup and Vidyavihar, contractors have not been paid their dues.

“While two escalators are ready at Bhandup and Vidyavihar stations, the contractors have not been paid. As a single contractor has been given the responsibility of installing lifts at other stations, work cannot proceed till previous payments are done,” a CR official said.

Funds to the tune of Rs 5 crore is required, said officials. The Railway Board allocates this money each year for passenger amenities at stations.

As many as 18 more lifts are to be installed at CST, Dadar, Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivli, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Lonavala stations. Work on foot over bridges, platform roofs, toilets and other amenities also slowed down on account of delayed payments.