Mumbai: Patients flock to hospitals with eye, skin irritation

About 10 suffered eye irritation due to Holi colours. About 10 suffered eye irritation due to Holi colours.

Holi celebrations on Monday saw a surge of people reporting to hospitals’ out-patient departments (OPD) with complaints such as skin irritation and eye injuries. In KEM hospital, at least 40 patients were brought in to the casualty ward until Monday evening. About 10 suffered eye irritation due to Holi colours, while two required hospitalisation after a road accident. Treating doctors claimed the two involved in the accident were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Except the two, all were treated and sent home. No one sustained any major injury,” said dean Dr Avinash Supe. In Nair hospital, 10 patients were treated in the OPD. “Most patients had eye irritation. We gave them a wash and their treatment was over within a few minutes,” said a senior medical officer from Nair Hospital.

Some patients also complained of skin irritation, although no one required hospitalisation. In JJ Hospital, 30 patients were brought in, of whom two were admitted. According to doctors, both — a senior citizen who fell while playing Holi and another patient who suffered a head injury — are stable.

“We did not see any major medical case. It was easy to handle the patients,” said Dr Sanjay Surase, superintendent of JJ Hospital. At St George Hospital, 14 patients came with complaints of eye irritation. In Gokuldas Tejpal hospital, 10 patients were brought in between Sunday and Monday.