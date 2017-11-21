Mumbai paper clip: Hypertension as injurious in the young as in the old

The study published in the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, found that 73 (16.2%) participants were hypertensive and 377 (83.8%) were not hypertensive (File) The study published in the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, found that 73 (16.2%) participants were hypertensive and 377 (83.8%) were not hypertensive (File)

Epidemiological studies have demonstrated that hypertension is potentially as injurious in the young as in the old and is an important risk factor for most cardiovascular complications including congestive cardiac failure, stroke, myocardial infarction and sudden death. A cross-sectional study was carried out with 450 participants in the age group of 20 to 40 years in Mumbai

There were a total of 73 hypertensive participants, of whom 12 (16.4%) were in the age group of 20 to 25 years, 16 (21.9%) in the age group of 26 to 30 years, 24 (32.9%) in the age group of 31 to 35 years and 21 (28.8%) in the age group of 36 to 40 years. The association between age and hypertension was found to be statistically significant.

Out of the 450 participants, 154 (34.2%) had a history of addiction and 296 (65.8%) had no history of addiction. Out of 73 hypertensive cases, 43 (58.9%) had a history of addiction and 30 (41.1%) had no history of addiction. Out of the 377 normotensive participants, 111 (29.4%) had a history of addiction and 266 (70.6%) had no history of addiction. More hypertensive cases were seen with history of addiction and this association between addiction and hypertension was statistically significant.

The study concluded that the prevalence of hypertension in the age group of 20 to 40 years was high —16.2% -and prevalence of pre-hypertension was also high — 12.2%. Various factors like gender, increasing age, history of addiction, extra salt intake, and family history of hypertension, high BMI and physical inactivity were associated with increased risk of hypertension. So, there is a need for special attention to avoid early progression to hypertension through early screening and lifestyle modification.

