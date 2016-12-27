Mumbai Paper Clip: ‘Financial empowerment makes women more concerned about their participation in decision making’

Women’s participation in the decision making process and their autonomy are equally important components of women empowerment, along with access to resources. A study was published in the International Journal of Science and Research to analyse the decision making powers of working women within the family.

A total of 1,387 working women from Mumbai were interviewed to analyse aspects like ‘control over finance’, ‘household decisions’ and ‘freedom of movement’.

The study shows that women claim more autonomy on husband’s income in joint families. The reason for this could be that other family members, such as in-laws, too stake claim to this income in joint families. On the other hand, women in nuclear families do not have this fear.

The study shows that women in nuclear families get the autonomy to buy assets in own name. Autonomy is also extended to women (in nuclear families) on holding spiritual and social functions in house though their freedom to go out is limited.

Difference in proportion of women taking a decision on own freedom is significantly more in joint families with regard to their career, family tours, picnics, freedom to go out alone as well as with friends and colleagues, besides support to parents. On the other hand, the proportion is significantly less with regard to purchase of assets in own name, staying with parents or siblings, coaching to children and holding functions in house.

The study concludes that economic empowerment makes women more concerned about their participation in decision making, irrespective of the family type they live. It can also be seen that joint families are ready to give women some space in the decision making process when they are working.