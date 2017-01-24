Family incomes dropped by 10 per cent after note ban: Survey

Representational Image Representational Image

A study was conducted by the S P Jain Institute of Management and Research and Foster School of Business, University of Washington, titled “The effects of demonetisation: Evidence from 28 slum neighborhoods in Mumbai”. A total of 200 families living in 28 slums or lower-income neighbourhoods in the city took part in the study in December last year. The study documented and examined the immediate and short-term impact of the November 8, 2016, demonetisation decision of the government. The survey studied changes in families’ income, expenditure and savings following the announcement as well as possible longer-run effects and a subjective assessment of the policy at the beginning of December 2016.

The study found that the policy led to a drop in income, with an average drop in income during the month of November of about 10% of families’ monthly incomes. The effect varies significantly across different groups, in particular between those receiving a regular salary and those not. The income drop was associated with a drop in consumption as well as changes in families’ savings in November. The study also documents a significant difference between past savings behaviour and expected future savings behaviour, with the expected use of bank accounts increasing and the expected use of cash as a storage of value decreasing substantially.

The majority of respondents view the policy overall as positive, including the majority of those that experienced some loss of income in November.