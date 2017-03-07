Mumbai: Panel suggests allocation of 55 hectares of MbPT land for affordable housing

IGNORING the Mumbai Port Trust’s suggestions, the planning committee appointed to review the draft Development Plan 2014-2034 after hearing suggestions and objections has recommended allocation of around

55 hectares of MbPT land for affordable housing. As per the recommendations, the planning committee has reserved the land belonging to the MbPT in two zones — operational zone and waterfront development zone. Officials from the Development Plan department of the civic body said the operational zone was essentially the area wherein the port’s activities were being carried out at present.

“We will not touch the operational zone at all. The waterfront development zone includes the eastern waterfront, colonies of the port employees, slum settlements on its land with others. In this category, around 55 hectares of land has been reserved for affordable housing,” said the official.

Earlier, the port trust had raised objections against the reservation of open spaces and affordable housing on their lands. It had suggested that these amenities might not be specifically shown in the development plan in order to have flexibility of development of the port in future, said the official.

“However, the planning committee decided that these amenities will not be shown on the proposed land use maps but will be indicated in the development control and promotional regulations so that it shall be the obligatory on the port trust to make available these amenities while proposing the development of its areas,” the official added.