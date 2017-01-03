Mumbai: Over 50 yrs on, Kala ghoda returns today

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Source: PTI) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Source: PTI)

AFTER OVER half a century, Mumbaikars will once again see a black horse in the Kala Ghoda precinct of Fort on Tuesday.

The efforts of the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA) and civic body will bear fruits when the installation will be unveiled by Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, will also be present at the event. Christened ‘Spirit of Kala Ghoda’, a bronze horse installation will now be seen in the square where originally an equestrian statue of King Edward VII stood.

“It was decided by KGA not to resurrect the past but to create the symbol for the future. Hence, the ‘Spirit of Kala Ghoda’, which embodies ‘the essence of art, culture and the free flow of ideas’,” says the press release issued by the Association. Designed by architect Alfaz Miller and sculpted by Shreehari Bhosle, the new horse will be erected at the parking lot, in the west direction facing the Army and Navy Building and David Sassoon Library.

The statue was built despite a petition by Limaye Sadashiv Sharu with the Bombay City Civil Court, raising objections to the construction of the plinth at the parking space. While he had sought a stay on the installation of the horse, the court refused it. The KGA has also worked on the restoration of the Wadia Clock tower at the Bazaar Gate Road and the Gangalal V Nandlal Mulji Piyao at Horniman Circle. These structures will be inaugurated Thursday, January 5.