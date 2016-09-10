Mumbai: Over 17,000 idols immersed on fifth day of Ganeshotsav

Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi: An idol being immersed at Somwar Bazaar pond in Malad on Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi: An idol being immersed at Somwar Bazaar pond in Malad on Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

Mumbai witnessed a total of 17,696 immersions on the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, data obtained from the disaster management department revealed. Among these, 264 were from Sarvajanik mandals, 17,412 were from household pujas and 20 were Gauri ganapatis.

The above immersions took place along the Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Versova, Aksa and Dadar beaches. Also, a total of 3,006 Ganapati immersions took place in artificial ponds across the city. Among these, 54 were from Sarvajanik pandals, 2,941 were done by individuals and 11 were Gauri Ganapatis.

“There is a slight increase in the number of immersions that have already taken place this year. We attribute this rise to an increase in Ganapatis hosted by individuals at their homes this year. As permission to immerse idols is till 12 am, the number may go up further,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president, Brihan-mumbai Sarvajanik Ganesh-otsav Samanvay Samiti. “Wards A,B, C and D do not have any artificial immersions sites,” he said.

There are four immersion days — September 6, 9, 10 and 15. This time, the city has 26 artificial ponds for mostly household idol immersions.

