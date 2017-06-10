Mumbai: OSD to CM finds ‘fake’ FB profile, lodges complaint

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis fell victim to a cyber crime last week when a man created a fake profile in her name on Facebook and claimed that she offered him money to influence his opinion of the CM.

Nidhi Kamdar (30), OSD for social media to Fadnavis, noticed on June 3 that a person named Dev Gaikwad had posted a screenshot of an alleged Facebook conversation with Kamdar on his Facebook account in which she allegedly offers him money.

In her complaint to the police, Kamdar has said that her Facebook profile seen in the screenshot is fake and it has been created by Gaikwad using her name and picture. In Gaikwad’s post, a message allegedly from Kamdar’s profile, read, “Give me your account number and I expect that within 24 hours, your opinion of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will change.”

Accused Dev Gaikwad’s post commenting on the offer of money on the ‘fake’ FB account of the OSD. Accused Dev Gaikwad’s post commenting on the offer of money on the ‘fake’ FB account of the OSD.

In her complaint to the Marine Drive police station, Kamdar has also alleged that Gaikwad commented on the alleged fabricated conversation saying, “When someone like me who writes 3-4 lines on Facebook gets such an offer from Fadnavis’ OSD, imagine what those individuals going to discuss calling off the farmers’ strike must be offered.”

Kamdar lodged a police complaint on June 5. Gaikwad hasbeen booked for cheating by personation, using a word or gesture intended to outrage the modesty of a woman and defamation under the Indian Penal Code. “We have registered a case against the person on June 5 and our investigation is underway,” said a senior police official.

After registering her complaint, Kamdar took to Facebook on Wednesday to clear the air. Dismissing Gaikwad’s post as “cheap, baseless and mischievous,” she said that she had initiated criminal action against him for “the low grade, cheap act of insulting, defaming, harassing, disrespecting and outraging the modesty of a woman.”

Nidhi Kamdar’s response to Gaikwad’s post. Nidhi Kamdar’s response to Gaikwad’s post.

She also clarified that she did not know Gaikwad, who she said, is a member of a rival political party, and had never communicated with him before. “The image seen in the post is created in some app or graphic designing software,” she wrote.

Kamdar added in her Facebook post that she was worried for every woman “who has a threat from such ANTI SOCIAL, SENSELESS INHUMAN CREATURES who not only posted (defamatory material) but he and his friends also went to lowest possible level to comment worst things to harm (her) dignity without having any factual knowledge or info.”

Adding that no woman must ever face such harassment, Kamdar wrote that Gaikwad’s intent was to “invoke unrest, spread rumours and spoil the harmony of the state and to mislead the farmers, masses at large.” Speaking to The Indian Express, Kamdar said at least 25 to 30 friends of Gaikwad had written abusive comments below his post. “He has taken it to another low and I will never tolerate it. It is cheap and disgusting,” she said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App