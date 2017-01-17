Mumbai: Online test at colleges for learner’s driving licence

Bhakti Dhule, Aditi Sahani and Anusha Poonja. Bhakti Dhule, Aditi Sahani and Anusha Poonja.

She failed to clear the online test this time. But Aditi Sahani (19), first year student of Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) course at Kirti M Doongursee college, Dadar says she will work harder on acquiring her driving licence the next time. She scored an eight on the fifteen point online test and missed the passing score by a mark. “There were some questions, answers of which I had no clue about. I will just prepare better and appear the next time,” she said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Last week, the state government allowed college students to avail learning licences in the college premises itself. The trial was undertaken at Kirti college on Monday. Only seventeen of the thirty students who appeared for the online test at the college got the learning licence. The ten-minute test included fifteen questions which tested basic knowledge of road traffic, students said.

“We had to pay a basic fee of either Rs 200 for a two-wheeler licence and Rs 350 for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler, to be able to sit for the test. It included a mix of pictorial questions on identifying traffic signage and some descriptive question on lane choice and speed limit. I scored an 11 on 15 in the test,” said Anusha Poonja (20) who managed to get the licence. Easy escape from a mundane Regional Transport Office (RTO) process and excitement to learn driving is what drove these students to appear for the test. With a little preparation, some of them could clear the exam.

The licences empower the students to learn driving for six months. They say they will exercise caution while taking their vehicles out on the road. “We will make sure we drive the cars under guidance. We will also study more traffic rules. Also, driving when roads are less congested would remain the priority,” Bhakti Dhule (18) said. “My friend lost her father to a road accident. The purpose of availing a learners is only to be able to drive my car in such a way that no one on the road gets hurt,” Anusha added.

Transport officials said sanction to follow this model in other colleges from the state government is awaited. The process is to increase transparency and lessen the burden on RTOs, they said. “At the end of the day, all we want is the learner drives on the road. Clearing the test thus forms a pre-condition on sensitizing them,” said V Mugare, principal, Kirti college.