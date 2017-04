The Thane police arrested a man over possession of Rs 66 lakh in demonetised currency in Mumbra Friday night. Acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a trap in Mumbra’s Reti Bunder and arrested Kolhapur resident Mukesh Thakkar (55). The police said Rs 66.3 lakh in old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were found from his car.

