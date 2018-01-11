Mumbai: One dead, two injured in parking shed demolition in Kemps Corner

More details are awaited. (Source: Google map) More details are awaited. (Source: Google map)

At least one person died and one injured during demolition of a car parking shed at Sea side building near Kemps Corner in Mumbai on Thursday.

Dr Sanjay Surase, MS J J Hospital said, ” Two casualties were reported. First was Yogendra Ram (50), who was brought dead and the second was Kishor Ramade (35) who is in stable condition now.

A civic official said, “The car parking shed is private and its slab collapsed during the demolition action by private persons.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

