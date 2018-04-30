Mumbai: One dead in slab collapse

A 20-year-old labourer died and two others were injured after a portion of a godown’s slab collapsed on neighbouring hutments on Yusuf Meherally Road in Pydhonie on Sunday afternoon.

The three were in the hutment when the slab fell on it around 1.30 pm killing Asikur Rehman Yusuf Sheikh, who was sleeping at the time of the incident. Two others, Mohammed Sheikh and Rasikul Sheikh, suffered minor injuries.

“A portion of a slab of the ‘L godown’ collapsed onto the hutment. But it fell directly on Rehman Sheikh’s head, causing his death. The two other labourers tried to escape in panic and suffered minor injuries,” said Avinash Kannade, Senior PI, Pydhonie Police Station. The body of the deceased was taken to St George hospital for post-mortem.

