Mumbai: One dead, 34 injured after bus rams into road divider near Dadar circle

In a tragic incident, one person was killed and 34 others were injured after a luxury bus rammed into the road divider and turned turtle near Dadar circle. The incident took place at the wee hours of Sunday.

The Mumbai Police has taken the driver of the vehicle in their custody for further investigation. The bus was going from Konkan to Borivali.

“The bus was coming from Konkan and rammed into the road divider and overturned here. 35 people were travelling in this bus, out of which one was killed,” said Senior Police Inspector Bala Saheb Kakar. He further said that a case of negligence will be filed against the driver.

