Mumbai: Oldest captive leopard at Sanjay Gandhi National Park dies

Leopard Krishna died at age 18 on Sunday morning. Express Leopard Krishna died at age 18 on Sunday morning. Express

Krishna, the oldest captive leopard at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP), died in the early hours of Sunday. The 18-year-old feline had been suffering from chest infection for the past four days, said officials, adding that her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last at 2 am. Dr Shailesh Pethe, a veterinary officer who treated Krishna, said, “Her old age had attracted the chest infection. On Saturday, she stopped responding to treatment. The average lifespan of a leopard is 12 to 14 years.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The officials added that Krishna had not eaten any meal since Friday evening and was not able to get on all four limbs.

They said the leopard had similar health issues a few months ago. Though she had recovered then, the condition could have relapsed due to her old age.

There are currently 15 leopards — eight female and seven male — at SGNP’s leopard rescue centre. Four of them are aged 14 to 16 years.

Krishna’s death comes less than a month after a 16-year-old male leopard died at SGNP.

Krishna is believed to have had a few wounds also, that she was being treated for.

“We tried to apply medicine but were not able to clean the wounds. We would have had to tranquillise her to make her stable, but given her old age and health condition, she could not be sedated,” said an official.

Krishna was a three-month-old cub when she was brought to the park in 1999, said the officials. She had been abandoned by her mother at a sugarcane field near Pen in Raigad district. Her mate died in 2014.