Mumbai: Ola suspends driver who ‘molested’ woman in car

Cab aggregator company Ola has suspended a driver who allegedly molested a woman in his car in Sewri last week.

On Thursday, Shadab Shaikh, who was driving in Sewri, asked the woman where could he find domestic help in the area. According to the police, after they started talking, Shaikh asked her to sit in his car and noted down her phone number. “The accused then took away her phone and started driving his car,” said Bhagwat Bansod, senior inspector, RAK Marg police station.

Shaikh, the police said, continued to drive even as the woman protested and asked him to stop. Finally she jumped out of the moving car and approached the police.

Bansod said that the police arrested Shaikh after tracking the location of the woman’s stolen phone. “The accused does not own the car and we have spoken to the owner of the vehicle. The accused is in our custody and we are carrying out further investigation,” he said.

A spokesperson for Ola said, “We have terminated the driver partner from the Ola platform as soon as we received a complaint from the customer. Safety of users is of utmost importance to us and we have zero-tolerance towards any such behaviour. We have assured the customer of full support in further investigation of the issue.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now