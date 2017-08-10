Mumbai: Ola driver arrested for ‘flashing’ woman passenger

The cab aggregator’s mobile application is equipped with an SOS button, LIVE GPS tracking and a helpline number to help commuters communicate their issues. (File photo) The cab aggregator’s mobile application is equipped with an SOS button, LIVE GPS tracking and a helpline number to help commuters communicate their issues. (File photo)

An Ola cab driver was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly flashing a woman passenger earlier in the day.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when a 30-year-old woman booked a cab from Andheri to go for a job interview in Parel. The woman, the police said, is a native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai only to appear for the interview.

By the time the cab reached Shivaji Park, the other passengers in the shared vehicle had got off at their destinations leaving the woman alone, the police said. “The driver unzipped his pants and flashed the woman while driving through the busy road,” said Gangadhar Sonawane, senior inspector, Shivaji Park police station. He added that the woman ran out of the cab and headed to Shivaji Park police station. Sonawane said the woman gave the police the driver’s phone number and the vehicle number.

On Tuesday night, the police arrested the driver, Arun Tiwari (38). “The accused owns the car and has been operating as a private cab driver for several years,” said Sonawane. Tiwari has been booked for outraging the woman’s modesty and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

In a statement, Ola said: “Ola has zero-tolerance for such behaviour and we have blacklisted the driver with immediate effect… We have extended full support to the customer and relevant authorities for further investigation. Safety of customers is paramount to us at all times.” The cab aggregator’s mobile application is equipped with an SOS button, LIVE GPS tracking and a helpline number to help commuters communicate their issues.

