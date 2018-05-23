Mumbai: Office-goers feel fuel price hike heat, leave private cars behind

Scores of office-goers in the city have stopped using private vehicles as petrol and diesel prices get dearer due to frequent price revisions. (File) Scores of office-goers in the city have stopped using private vehicles as petrol and diesel prices get dearer due to frequent price revisions. (File)

Rohan Sanghi, a business professional, has switched to rented cars for his office commute to Nariman Point from his residence at Seawood in Navi Mumbai. He is not alone. Like Sanghi, scores of office-goers in the city have stopped using private vehicles as petrol and diesel prices get dearer due to frequent price revisions.

“For the past three weeks, I have been booking an Ola/Uber for my daily work commute. In the past two months, I have had to shell out at least Rs 500 for fuel every week, which is why I thought of switching to rented cars or kaali-peelis. The expenditure on travel was taking a toll on my other expenses,” he said. In Mumbai, petrol has touched Rs 84.70 per litre, the highest in the country. Diesel costs Rs 72.48 per litre.

Amit Bhadricha, who used to commute to his workplace in Andheri from Charni Road on his motorcycle, has switched to trains. “It’s not easy to use your personal vehicle when the streets are choc-a-bloc with traffic and fuel costs are rising. I would at least ride my bike thrice a week to office, which I have stopped for the last five months. I save both time and money now.”

Aditya Loomba, Joint Managing Director, Eco Rent-a-Car, said, “We have seen a 10-15 per cent rise in demand for chauffeur-driven services. Both individuals and companies are relying heavily on chauffeur-driven cars.” Sunil Gupta, MD of car rental service Avis India, said, “Despite this, our chauffeur-drive business has seen remarkable growth in the last one year. Our bookings continue to increase by 25 per cent month-on-month.”

Fuel rates vary from state to state depending on sales tax or Value Added Tax (VAT). In the last six months, fuel prices have increased by 10 per cent in Mumbai. Harsh Kotak, president of Bus Chalak Malak Sanghatana, said, “In the past two months, we have seen a 30 per cent increase in demand for bus services, both for inter- and intra-city travel.”

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra State Road Transport and Corporation is mulling increasing fares on 18,000 routes. “For an undertaking that faces losses of up to Rs 2,300 crore, we are incurring an additional expenditure of Rs 460 crore every year because of fuel price hikes,” an official said.

