Mumbai: Of every 3 public toilet seats, only one for women, finds report

In Mumbai, of every three public toilet seats, two are for men and just one for women. A white paper on civic issues released by NGO Praja Foundation on Thursday says that as of December 31, 2017, there were 10,778 toilets for men against 3,909 for women across the city, a disparity of 64 per cent.According to the report, for a population of 1,24,42,373, there are 14,687 public toilets. Besides, there are an additional 163 toilets meant for the differently abled. The report says C ward (Chira Bazar-Kalbadevi-Pydhonie) has the largest disparity at 85 per cent. The ward has 335 toilets for men and only 49 for women. R North ward (Borivali and Dahisar) has the lowest disparity at 50 per cent with 340 toilets for men and 170 for women.

While Greater Mumbai has been declared 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF), neither the BMC nor the urban development department has data on the basis of which the civic body achieved the ODF status. “Dismal numbers such as these in a mega city like Mumbai are disheartening and the BMC should make concerted efforts to correct it,” said Milind Mhaske, project director of Praja Foundation.

The NGO also analysed the air quality in the city and its effects on the health of people. The report says for 46 per cent days in 2017, the city saw moderate to poor air quality.

