Mumbai: Now dahi handi will be celebrated for the right reasons, says petitioner

For social worker Swati Patil, the story of a young Govinda — a member of the teams that attempt to break the dahi handi — who was left bedridden after falling from the top of a human pyramid more than six years ago, was heart-breaking.

She was disturbed enough by the reports to file a PIL which resulted in the Bombay High Court’s decision to restrict the height of human pyramids during the dahi-handi festival, and also to ban participation of youth below the age of 18. On Wednesday, with the Supreme Court upholding the Bombay High Court’s previous order, Patil was satisfied that the festival will no longer see youngsters risking life and limb to win the competitions and cash prizes.

“Now, dahi handi will be celebrated for the right reasons. People can enjoy the festivities without approaching it with a competitive spirit. It will end the suffering involved with the festival, which scars the lives of many young people,” Patil told The Indian Express.

“The interview of Nagesh Bhoir, who fell from the human pyramid and was left bedridden, made me take up the issue. He was the main breadwinner for his family. It really moved me. I met and spoke to several families who had suffered similarly before I decided to file the PIL,” added Patil.

Patil, who spoke to The Indian Express from the Delhi airport before returning to Mumbai following the apex court verdict on Wednesday, said it comes as a relief that everything was cleared up before the festival.

The decision of the Supreme Court comes after the Maharashtra government approached the apex court last week seeking clarity on the issue.

The SC had on August 10 revived a plea challenging the Bombay High Court order restricting the height of human pyramids to 20 foot. The SC said it needs to hear the PIL petitioner before passing any order.

“It is very sad that people like me have to approach the court seeking orders on such an important issue. The fact that the order was then challenged by the government makes it worse,” said Patil, who lives in Chembur and has three children who celebrate dahi handi with a lot of fervour.

According to her, now, the festival has taken a political colour leading to more pressure on the Govindas. Patil who filed this PIL in 2014, has also taken up other issues related to children, such as implementation of the government resolution pertaining to making school bags lighter. “My husband, who earlier used to work at the airport, supports me a lot, making it possible for me to take up such issues,” said Patil.

