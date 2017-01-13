Mumbai now colder than Mahabaleshwar

On Thursday, Mumbai’s temperatures dropped further, making it marginally colder than Mahabaleshwar, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. While the hill station recorded a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Mumbai recorded a minimum of 11.9 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai had witnessed the coldest day in a decade in 2012 at 10.2 degrees Celsius. According to IMD data, the coldest day in Mumbai yet was recorded in 1962 when the minimum temperature had dipped to 7.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD data, temperature in a few places like Mumbai, Solapur and Parbhani has dropped four degrees below normal. In most of Maharashtra, the average drop in minimum temperature was three degrees below normal.

Officials attribute the weather in the state to the cold wave that has gripped the northern states of the country.

“We expect the temperature to fall further. The weather in Mumbai and the state is influenced by the cold wave in the northern half of the country,” said V K Rajeev, director, western region, IMD.

Nashik remains the coldest part of the state at 6 degrees Celsius. Ahmednagar, Pune and Malegaon were next at 7 degrees Celsius, followed by Jalgaon and Aurangabad, which too recorded single-digit minimum temperatures, at 8 degrees Celsius. IMD officials declared a cold wave warning in Marathwada Thursday. The warning said that cold wave conditions are likely at a few places and in a few isolated areas, severe cold waves are expected. The warning for the cold wave was for January 12 and 13.