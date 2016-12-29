Mumbai: Now, BMC committee okays 95 proposals worth Rs 1,500 cr

After approving proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore last week, the standing committee on Wednesday passed another 95 proposals worth Rs 1,500 crore over a period of an hour-and-a-half. Of the total 98 proposals which were listed for the meeting, 44 were passed in approximately five minutes. Members of the standing committee pointed out that while the agenda initially included 63 proposals, an additional 28 proposals were added to the list on Tuesday night.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Out of the total number of proposals, only three of the 91 new proposals were not approved and only around 10 of them were discussed by the corporators of the opposition parties.

Apart from the new proposals, seven other adjourned proposals were also passed on Wednesday. The proposals were of a variety of projects in de-silting, road repairs, school building repairs among various others.

Reiterating the statement he made on Tuesday, chairman of the standing committee Yashodhar Phanse blamed the civic administration for listing such a large number of proposals just before the civic elections after sitting on them for four-five months. Phanse had defended the standing committee members and had stated that the members approve proposals only when the civic administration submits them to the municipal secretary who then includes it in the agenda.