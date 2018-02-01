Mumbai: Now, a school for the grandfathers too

A school in Shelari village, Murbad. The initiative has been taken by Yogendra Bangar, who had earlier come up with the very successful concept of Aajibainchi Shala. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) A school in Shelari village, Murbad. The initiative has been taken by Yogendra Bangar, who had earlier come up with the very successful concept of Aajibainchi Shala. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The students jostle to get seats as far back as possible. The teacher calls everyone to attention and the class begins. It could be a perfectly average school day. Only, the students are aged between 60 years and 94 years, all many years older than the teacher.

After his Aajibainchi Shala or school for grandmothers worked wonders, teacher Yogendra Bangar has now begun Maharashtra’s first co-educational classes for the elderly in villages just outside Mumbai. “People used to ask me what about grandfathers’ education. That’s where the idea germinated,” Bangar says.

A few kilometres ahead of Murbad, near Bhuwan village, a space was located in January and the first class, comprising 25 women and 25 men, was held on January 28. “We are yet to add proper facilities. But it’s a start,” Bangar says.

The school is a clearing with trees under which cots are set up. A big tree is decorated with placards bearing the alphabet. In the clearing, a small decorated tent serves as the classroom. Women in orange sarees and men in white enter the tent and find their seats. Some are neighbours, others have met in class for the first time, and begin to strike up conversations. They greet their teacher, and wait expectantly for what will be a prized possession, their school bags. “My grandson used to carry a similar bag to school. I helped him pack his bag several times. Now it’s my turn,” says 60-year-old Ritha Bai Dhangar.

According to Bangar, just the uniform and bags are enough to pique his students’ interest. “Sophie Ahmed and Suchi Sharma, two residents of Mumbai who knew about my work with adult education, very kindly sent the bags and the uniforms. It has helped bolster their confidence.”

Their teacher is 19-year-old Rohini Bhoir, both amused and proud. “I don’t know what I will do if they don’t listen. How do you scold someone three times your age?” she grins.

The classes begin at 10 am on Sundays and go on till 5pm. “Our car goes to pick up the elders from their villages and drops them back. The students are from nearby villages of Dahigaon and Shelari,” Bangar explains.

Ask the pupils what they wish to learn, and their eyes gleam. “I want to sign my name. All my life I have used my thumb, but my sons have always signed. I want to see how my name looks on paper,” says Shivram Mali, 73.

Asked how many of them attended school before, some reluctantly come forward. “I had gone to school for a couple of years. But it seemed like a waste of time then,” says Shakuntala Mali 74.

“We are here to learn to read and write a little. It’s not like we will get jobs now. But it will be good to read the sacred texts on our own rather than it being read out,” says the oldest pupil, 94-year-old Gopika Bai. She has been the village midwife since she came to the village after her marriage.

Some of the students have lost their spouses, but there are also three couples who come to school together. “Everyone has heard of school romances, but this is unheard of thing,” Bangar smiles.

Yusub (62) and Zubeida Sheikh come to school together. Every time Zubeida answers a question correctly, Yusub’s face swells with pride. The same is with Suman, 71, and Dattatreya Vishay, 76. “I did go to school and so did my husband. But neither of us remembers anything. It is good to come here and learn something,” Suman says.

While Bangar is struggling with amenities, admission requests are coming in from as far as Dombivali. “They are all willing to travel on their own as well. They just want to study. It’s very heartwarming,” he says.

