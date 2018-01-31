Mumbai: Not allowed to board her flight, dancer complains

Arundhati Srinivasan (25) complained she was denied check-in in spite of having a valid ticket and reaching the counter an hour before the departure. Arundhati Srinivasan (25) complained she was denied check-in in spite of having a valid ticket and reaching the counter an hour before the departure.

A 25-year-old dancer has alleged that she was not allowed to board a Jet Airways flight to Chennai from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai, on January 10. Arundhati Srinivasan (25) complained she was denied check-in in spite of having a valid ticket and reaching the counter an hour before the departure.

“I was the at airport at 4.15 am when the flight was scheduled to depart at 5.40 am. The check-in process was taking long as the system was down. After standing there for at least 20 minutes, the person at the counter told me that I cannot check-in as the flight was full,” she said.

Srinivasan complained that the airline authorities also failed to accommodate her on another flight.

“I was asked to go to the reservation counter where I was told that I am at fault for buying a no refundable ticket. The attendant said that I would have to purchase the business class ticket if I had to be accommodated in the next flight. According to the attendant, all of this was justified because the airlines are allowed to overbook 4 per cent,” she added.

“I have written to Jet, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the aviation ministry demanding an explanation for the unjust treatment. I have received no concrete reply yet,” she added. An official from Jet Airways said they would address the complaint soon.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App