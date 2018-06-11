Mumbai: No elevated Metro corridor through Sanjay Gandhi National Park, says MMRDA

The corridor, expected to halve the travel time between Virar and Alibaug, will be constructed in two phases. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty/File) The corridor, expected to halve the travel time between Virar and Alibaug, will be constructed in two phases. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty/File)

After the state wildlife committee asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to consider an alternative alignment for the Virar Alibaug Metro Corridor, it will not construct an elevated corridor through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

“We are considering an alternative alignment where the elevated part of the corridor does not go through the National Park. Now we have to carry out further studies and costs are being examined. The Wildlife Committee suggested that the elevated portion not be constructed inside,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The Wildlife Committee has approved the construction of a tunnel through the park. “Mumbai is the financial capital so we have to allow some things. But they will have to prove that it is not going to cause any damage to the park,” said Anish Andheria, president, Wildlife Conservation Trust and a member of the Committee.

Speaking about the opposition to the elevated corridor, Andheria said, “It is an eco-sensitive area and we have to stop somewhere. If there is an option and even if it is expensive we must choose that to save the wildlife. At least five projects are planned inside the Park. We have asked them to bring us a consolidated plan,” added Andheria.

The corridor, expected to halve the travel time between Virar and Alibaug, will be constructed in two phases. While phase 1, a 98.5-km stretch between Navghar and Balavali, is set to be completed by March 2022, the phase 2, a 29.9-km stretch between Balavali to Alibaug is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

