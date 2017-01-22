Mumbai: Night riders and their escapade with city streets

The group of midnight cyclists was started in 2010 by an adventure club called Wild Rangers. Express The group of midnight cyclists was started in 2010 by an adventure club called Wild Rangers. Express

As the clock strikes 10 pm, a group of adventure junkies step out of their homes and hop on to their bicycles to discover a new part of the city, before dawn breaks. They explore the city’s coast, ride through Mumbai’s landmarks, unravel quaint streets as they soak in the peace and quiet of an otherwise bustling city.

Started in 2010 by an adventure club called Wild Rangers, the group of midnight cyclists invites people from all walks of life to pedal through the city in a coordinated midnight cycle tour of South Mumbai in the wee hours.

“It’s the most invigorating and liberating experience. It is a delight to ride in this city in its deserted hour,” says Roshan Dalvi, the organiser of the club, which also conducts a lot of adventure trips.

“What better way to discover Mumbai than in the night. It’s hassle-free and eco-friendly and absolutely enjoyable,” he adds. From students to working professionals, about 60 to 80 people are part of this activity at a time and it’s usually organised once a month. The coordinators invite interested cyclists in their groups and via social media and put out the schedule, map and itinerary of the midnight adventure. Based on confirmed participation, bicycles are hired for the night by the organisers. The cyclists scout through a stretch of 37 kilometres.

“The cyclists gather at about 10pm in 3rd Pasta Lane in Colaba where we give out an orientation and distribute the bicycles,” says Dalvi. Then the escapade starts. In tandem, they ride past Gateway of India, the city’s most popular landmark and proceed to Nariman point, cover the entire Marine Drive stretch and then head to Haji Ali via Peddar Road. Then the riders cross over to Worli Sea Face and then head to Shivaji Park. Riders cover all the iconic points including Rajabai towers, Flora Fountain, CST and of course the Haji Ali Dargah.”It takes about three hours for us to reach Shivaji Park. We enjoy the view, stop mid-way, relax and pedal away.,” says Anthony Fernandez, a BPO professional, who has participated in many of these rides. At around 2.30am, the group starts to head back to Marine Drive via Tardeo, then Nana Chowk, Wilson College and back to Marine Drive where they reach at 4:30am.

“We then sip a cycle-walah’s chai at Marine Drive and probably get a massage from the malishwalahs if they are around. In fact, a handful of joggers would have started their day while we are about to end it,” added Fernandez. Then they head back to where they started and bid goodbyes as the sun comes up.

“It is an enriching experience and absolutely well coordinated. We are equipped with riding gears and accessories since we tend to speed up in the night. The best part about night bicycling is there is no chaos, no traffic and no humdrum. It’s peaceful and the best night activity I have ever done in the city,” says Deepika Bhatnagar, an HR professional. In this close to 7-hour adventure, the group also discover hidden hangouts and unexplored streets of the city…and as they head back, the flower garlands are out on the streets, fishing community is out in the seas and the vegetable markets have opened slowly people get busy and you know the maximum city is awake.

