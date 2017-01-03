Mumbai: Nigerian national awaiting deportation flees from police custody, cop hurt in chase

Representational Image Representational Image

A Nigerian national awaiting deportation fled from the custody of Mumbai Police Crime Branch early on Monday morning. He allegedly jumped from the first floor. A police constable, who tried to chase him, was injured when he too jumped from the first floor but crashed through the roof of building below.

The detainee, John Kenedy Chukemeka Okoro (34), was convicted by the special Naracotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Court at the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court in July 2016 for possession of 40 grams of cocaine. He was arrested on New Year’s day in 2014 after officers at the Azad Maidan unit of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) received a tip-off that Okoro would arrive in Masjid Bunder to make a sale.

Judge Vivek V Kathare convicted Okoro to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine Rs 5,000. However, the judge considered that Okoro had been in custody since January 1, 2014 and ordered that the period of detention be set off against his sentence of imprisonment.

Okoro was released from Nashik Central Jail on December 31, 2016 and brought to the premises of ANC at Azad Maidan in Mumbai as Maharashtra does not have a facility to hold individuals who are to be deported. As he was no longer a convict, the ANC detained him using a restriction order issued by the Bureau of Immigration, while it prepared to deport him to Nigeria. A senior police official said that formalities for deportation were to begin on Monday.

Late last year, the ANC unit shifted from its ground floor office to the floor above in the building that had previously housed the police’s Special Task Force. The police said that at 2 am, Okoro was seated on a yellow wooden bench on the first floor corridor watching television while constable Kisan Muknath stood behind him.

“Without warning, Okoro jumped off the bench and landed on the ground floor roof. Muknath also jumped after him to try and catch him,” said an ANC officer.

While Okoro was able to flee, Muknath went crashing to the ground as the roof’s cement tiles collapsed under his weight, the police said. “Okoro fled from the gate near the Times of India building. But we are not sure which direction he ran in,” said a senior officer.

Muknath sustained injuries to his legs and was admitted to a hospital, the police said. Descriptions of Okoro have been sent out to police stations across the city.