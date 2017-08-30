Mumbai: Nigerian arrested with cocaine worth Rs 1 lakh

The man named Wisdom was arrested by Unit 10 of the Crime Branch near J B Nagar Metro station in Andheri East. (Picture for representational purpose) The man named Wisdom was arrested by Unit 10 of the Crime Branch near J B Nagar Metro station in Andheri East. (Picture for representational purpose)

A Nigerian national allegedly carrying 20 gm of cocaine worth Rs 1 lakh was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in Andheri East on Monday night.

The man named Wisdom was arrested by Unit 10 of the Crime Branch near J B Nagar Metro station in Andheri East. His custody has been handed over to the Anti Narcotics Cell of the crime branch.

A senior police officer said the police are attempting to establish if Wisdom has a previous criminal record for peddling drugs. “It is very difficult to verify that as foreign nationals don’t always give us their proper names and try to withhold their identities,” said the officer.

