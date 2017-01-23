Mumbai: New towing vans take a fancy to hot wheels

The hydraulic vans, put into operation in January, have towed 1,026 vehicles till January 16. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) The hydraulic vans, put into operation in January, have towed 1,026 vehicles till January 16. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

For the first time, the Mumbai Traffic Police were able to act against violations by high-end and luxury vehicles, without the risk of causing them damage, thanks to a fleet of newly-acquired towing vans.

The new vans were put into operation in January and have towed 1,026 vehicles till January 16, according to the data provided by the traffic police. Of these, high-end and luxury vehicles comprise nearly 70 per cent, said officials. Most of these were in Bandra West and Bandra Kurla Complex.

Since the beginning of the New Year, 16 indigenously-manufactured towing vans have become operational, while the older ones have been phased out.

“Earlier, we did not tow away expensive vehicles… Now that the fear of causing damage has been taken away, we are able to take action,” said Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

The older vans, which towed vehicles by inserting hooks in the bumper, came under regular criticism for causing damage. Those operating the vans also caused dents, while trying to open doors of the cars parked incorrectly. The new vans, however, operate with hydraulic arms that spread under the front wheels of the vehicles and raise them off the ground. In case motorists disable the handbrake, a second set of metal arms moves under the rear wheels and place them on to a set of tyres, escorting the vehicles away on a moving metal bed.

In the three weeks since their introduction, there have been no complaints of damage from the machines, claimed the police.

The machines have also helped sort parking feuds. Senior Inspector Macchindra Bodkhe of the Bandra traffic division, who is tasked with clearing the inner lanes of Bandra and Khar west every evening for the smooth flow of vehicles, said the towing vans are fitted with cameras that take pictures of a parking violation from three different angles. “No one can argue with that,” he said.

He added, “Earlier, owners of small vehicles felt that they were unfairly targeted by the police. That is not the case now.” To illustrate, he said that until last year, the police was unable to decongest the narrow road around Salt Water Café in Bandra West due to the sheer number of cars parked illegally around the popular eatery “The best we could do then was to hunt down drivers of the high-end vehicles parked here. And drivers would watch from a distance as we waited helplessly. But now, the moment we tow away a big car, other drivers scramble to get away,” he said.

In South Mumbai too, where the vans have proved useful in decongesting critical areas, towing numbers have been high in the past three weeks. “Last week we towed away a Jaguar parked illegally,” said Namrata Lokhande, Senior Inspector, Azad Maidan traffic division.