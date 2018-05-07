Mumbai: New technology to increase train frequency

By using CBTC — presently used in operating the Delhi and Mumbai Metro rail services — the railways would reduce the gap between two train services. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi) By using CBTC — presently used in operating the Delhi and Mumbai Metro rail services — the railways would reduce the gap between two train services. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi)

In what is expected to dramatically change the suburban train services in Mumbai, the railways want to induct a new signalling technology that will reduce the gap between two trains, thus increasing frequency of services. Named Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), the technology will increase the number of train services every hour to 24, from 16 at present.

“The present Mumbai suburban railway technology is a fixed block that makes use of colors — red, yellow, orange and green — for movement and stoppage of suburban train running. CBTC is an automatic technology that calculates the speed and braking distance. The technology in the trains would be able to judge the distance of the preceding train and adjust their position, accordingly ensuring safety,” a senior railway official said.

By using CBTC — presently used in operating the Delhi and Mumbai Metro rail services — the railways would reduce the gap between two train services. Under CBTC, trains would be available every 2.5 to 2.75 minutes, compared to 3 to 3.6 minutes at present.

This is key to improving services in Mumbai, where ridership far outstrips available capacity. According to records, while suburban passengers on local trains increased from 27 million in 2015-16 to 28 million in 2016-17, the number of daily train services on both Central and Western Railways remained 2,873.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has introduced this technology under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project III. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) was sent to the Railway Board last week.

According to senior railway officials, CBTC will relax peak-hour crowds in trains and switch commuting traffic from roads to rail. “We plan to implement this technology on the harbour line of CR first. The present headway on the harbour line is 3.5 minutes. As many as 15 trains operate every hour on this line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel. After CBTC, the number could increase to 24,” the official added.

Following studies on its implementation on this line, the system will be replicated on the CR’s main line and on WR.

According to MRVC, the CBTC would reduce the passenger density from 5,400 passengers per 12-car train to 4,800 passengers, over the next four years. Mumbai suburban trains witness 10 deaths on an average every day, mostly due to people falling from overcrowded local trains.

The total cost of the project is Rs 5,927 crore. “CBTC can be easily overlaid on the existing system. Existing railway traffic would not be affected and operational safety would be ensured. It will be done in two phases,” a senior railway official added.

