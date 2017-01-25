Mumbai: New AC buses soon

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will conduct trials of a new type of air-conditioned (AC) buses in the coming month. Two buses manufactured by UD, a Japanese company, and now with Volvo will arrive in February to be used on longer routes between Thane and Nariman Point or between Mira Bhayander and south Mumbai. Meanwhile, the prototype of the 300 ordinary buses to be procured from Tata company will arrive by the first week of February, an official said.