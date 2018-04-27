Mumbai: Nearly 50,000 workers to protest against govt’s ‘anti-labour’ policies

May Day parade (Labour Day) rehearsal at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar) May Day parade (Labour Day) rehearsal at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar)

Nearly 50,000 people from labour unions affiliated to the CPI(M), Shiv Sena and Congress will hold a protest on May 1, observed as International Workers’ Day, at Azad Maidan here to oppose what they termed the government’s “anti-labour policies”. But the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated to the RSS, said it won’t take part in the protest.

Among the demands of the protesting unions are scrapping of the proposed amendments to labour laws, a minimum monthly pay of Rs 18,000 to all workers, abolition of contract system, ‘equal pay for equal work’, Rs 3,000 pension to workers and farmers, employment generation, modernisation of public transport services and a complete loan wavier for farmers.

Office-bearers of labour unions such as the Trade Union Joint Action Committee and Centre of Indian Trade Unions affiliated to the CPI(M), the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena affiliated to the Shiv Sena, the Indian National Trade Union Congress affiliated to the Congress, the Hind Majdoor Sabha and other labour organisations addressed a joint press conference on Thursday. “With the blessings of big capitalists, the Union and the state government are politically attacking the labourers by taking away their rights. So, it is imminent for us to retaliate politically, which is why all the labour unions have come together,” said Vishwas Utagi, convener of the Trade Union Joint Action Committee. “Without removing this government, workers’ rights cannot be protected,” he added.

Suryakant Mahadik, president of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, said that though the Sena was part of the government, it continues to raise issues of public interest. “That’s why, we have been opposing the proposed labour reforms and can’t allow it to happen. We need to throw this government out of power,” said Mahadik.

Chandrakant Dhumal, state president of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, said that though they support the issues taken up by these unions, it was not taking part in the protest as the unions were guided by political motives. “These unions like to make allegations against the government, the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, we did not get any invitation from them,” said Dhumal.

