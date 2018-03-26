Mumbai-Nashik highway: Three dead after bus rams into car

The accident occurred on the Nashik side of the highway at 11 am near Shahapur. (Representational) The accident occurred on the Nashik side of the highway at 11 am near Shahapur. (Representational)

Three woman were killed and eight people injured when a private bus rammed into a Bolero car on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Pramila Yuvraj Patil (41), Mayuri Anil Khorgade (30) and Kamla Chander Patil (52), police said. At least eight others, including the drivers of both vehicles, were rushed to a local hospital. “The driver of the Bolero car is also critically injured. We will record his statement once he gets better,” said the officer.

The accident occurred on the Nashik side of the highway at 11 am near Shahapur. According to police, both the bus and the car were coming from two different weddings and the people were returning after celebrations. The Bolero driver pressed the emergency brakes without warning and the bus driver couldn’t control the bus, sources said, adding the bus rammed into the Bolero.

“All 10 people travelling in the Bolero were injured. Passengers in the bus escaped unhurt,” said a senior police officer from Shahapur police station.

Police have lodged a case of accidental death and are investigating further.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App