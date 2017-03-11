Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau staffer held with drugs, court rejects plea for sample retest

A SPECIAL court has rejected a plea filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking retest of samples of seized drugs in a case involving its staffer. The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court on Friday rejected the NCB’s request for the samples to be sent to a forensic laboratory in New Delhi for the exact identification of a white crystalline powder allegedly recovered in the case involving its 25-year-old staffer Pravinta Wasnik.

The NCB had submitted that while the powder was purported to be Mephedrone, known popularly as party drug meow meow, a test result from a forensic laboratory in Hyderabad had not detected the drug.

The NCB had seized a total of 919 gram of the white powder from three places.

Around 196 gram were allegedly recovered from Wasnik’s co-accused Gulam Azad in person, 495 grams from a Honda Activa registered in the name of Wasnik and another 228 gram from the government quarter in Wadala allotted to her.

A report from the CFSL in Hyderabad, received by the NCB on February 10, stated that the sample seized from Azad had traces of another drug, Methamphetamine, while the other two were found to be Aspirin, a pain-relieving medicine.

While seeking permission, the NCB had submitted that there was strong reason to believe that the samples may contain Mephedrone or other contraband.

Defence advocates for the accused had opposed the plea citing previous Supreme Court orders. Wasnik was arrested along with Azad, an alleged drug dealer, on January 12.