Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Samruddhi Corridor to become ‘education hub’

THE MAHARASHTRA State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has envisaged that the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor will become a centre for educational institutions, with the nodes being developed as townships for various institutes. The Samruddhi Corridor is a 700-km expressway connecting Mumbai with Nagpur.

“We have already received proposals from three to four international schools. Since the expressway connects Nagpur to Mumbai in six hours, they want to have some international schools along the alignment. Out of the 24 nodes, at least 10 will have international schools,” said R L Mopalwar, MD and vice-chairman, MSRDC.

Pointing out that he expects colleges to open in these townships, he said: “Most of the colleges in Maharashtra are located in interior areas, which professors, too, find inaccessible. With the corridor, more colleges will be accessible.”

According to Mopalwar, easy availability of large tracts of land attracts big institutions to the nodes. “Today, for a common man, it is so difficult to acquire even 100 acres or 50 acres of land. If one is an investor and wants 50 acres, the person gets land up to 40-42 acres. But getting the next eight acres are difficult because local people start creating trouble. However, when the government allots land, it is trouble-free, with no litigation and a clear title,” he added.

The MSRDC had earlier planned to develop townships in the nodes but was finding it difficult to get consent from landowners in most places. The department has now proposed to only have proper development plans here. It has received consent for construction in six of these areas, where they plan to build trunk infrastructure and amenities first.

“We will be developing townships on land-pooling model and not by acquiring land. We have consent in six places, and we will develop townships in those areas first,” Mopalwar said. “For the remaining areas, we will have a proper development plan. The interchanges can become a thriving township and we can, maybe, develop them by private initiatives.”

For the new towns, the state has recently suggested setting aside forest, no-development and agricultural land. These lands are across 16 villages in Thane, Amravati, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar district.

