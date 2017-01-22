Mumbai: Murder accused, ‘owner’ stake claim to high-end car seized by police

EVEN AS Vijay Palande, who is facing murder trial, has sought custody of a Mercedes car lying outside the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office in Bandra, its “owner” has written to the court seeking permission to sell the vehicle. Palande, who was arrested in 2012 for the murder of Arun Tikku, father of Television actor Anuj Tikku, had recently approached the court, stating that the car is lying in a damaged condition and its spare parts are being stolen, or are being sold as scrap. According to the police case, the said car was used by Palande to ferry Anuj to Goa while his two accomplices carried out Arun’s murder at his suburban Oshiwara flat.

On Saturday, Palande’s lawyer, Prashant Pandey argued that Palande should be allowed custody of the car. “I am an undertrial in custody but because of the pending trial, the vehicle is getting rusted lying outside the DCP office. If I am given custody, I can rent it to prevent further damage to it. Even after court’s direction through a previous order to keep it in a proper state, the car has rusted and its spare parts are getting stolen. By the end of the trial, I may only get the cover of the car,” Pandey told the court. He said that the car may require expenses of Rs 4-5 lakh for repairs.

Gurudutt Jayram, who Palande claimed he had bought the car from, however, has also written to the court stating to still be its owner. In his plea, Jayram states that he had been acquainted with Palande through a close friend in 2008. He has further said that he had given the car to Palande for use after he was requested to, and had come to know of it being seized in 2012 after his arrest by the Mumbai Police. Jayram, who made an application only in October 2016, told the court that he was under the impression that the car would not be returned to him till the end of the trial and hence had not written earlier. He states that a letter from the Mumbai Police prompted him to write to the court.

The Mumbai Police wrote to Jayram on September 30, 2016, stating that since he is the registered owner of the car, he should come and claim it. Palande opposed Jayram’s plea, stating that the two had signed an agreement about the ownership of the car. “From 2012, when the car was seized to 2016, he (Jayram) has not filed a complaint or a plea stating that the car was extorted from him by me,” Pandey argued for Palande. Additional Sessions Judge SM Bhosle heard the plea and will be passing an order on January 31.

Palande was arrested in April 2012 after two of his alleged accomplices had escaped after killing Tikku. The police alleged that Palande had befriended Tikku’s son, Bollywood actor Anuj, and conspired to kill him to gain possession of his flat in Oshiwara. He had allegedly helped his two accomplices enter a lease agreement with Anuj for residing in the flat. When Anuj’s Delhi-based father came to the city and expressed displeasure over the agreement, the two allegedly killed Tikku. Palande, meanwhile, had taken Anuj on a trip to Goa in the Mercedes Benz, in an attempt to keep him away from the flat where the crime took place. The trial in the case has not begun yet. Palande is also facing murder charges in two other cases, for the murder of businessman Karan Kakkad and an unidentified person.