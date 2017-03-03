Mumbai municipal corporation: Akhil Bharatiya Sena’s lone corporator Geeta Gawli in touch with both Shiv Sena, BJP

Geeta Gawli is the only corporator from the Akhil Bharatiya Sena. Express Archive Geeta Gawli is the only corporator from the Akhil Bharatiya Sena. Express Archive

Geeta Gawli, the lone winning candidate from the Akhil Bharatiya Sena in the recent elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is being wooed by both the Shiv Sena and the BJP as the two parties race to take control of the civic body. Gawli (34), the eldest daughter of convicted gangster Arun Gawli, has met Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Anil Desai to work out the modalities of her support to the Shiv Sena.

Interestingly, Gawli is also in touch with BJP leader Ashish Shelar and was expected to hold discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before making up her mind.

The ABS had earlier helped the Shiv Sena-BJP combine in 2012 to prove their majority in the house. The Sena-BJP combine at that time had a strength of 106 and were short of eight votes to ensure the selection of their mayor.

The ABS, which had two corporators, had decided to support the saffron alliance. Geeta Gawli was subsequently made chairperson of the BMC’s Health Committee.

Now, with the Sena and the BJP split, the ABS is expecting more in return for its support. It is seeking the post of health committee chairperson as well as a position on the all-important Standing Committee of the civic body.

“The ABS has supported us in the past and we held talks to seek their support this time as well. Nothing has been finalised yet,” a Shiv Sena leader privy to the meeting said.

Gawli did not reply to calls by The Indian Express.

The BJP with 82 seats and the Shiv Sena with 84 are far short of the magic mark of 114 to reach a simple majority in the BMC. With both locked in a tussle to get their own candidate elected as mayor, tacit as well as explicit support of parties like the ABS has become crucial.

On Tuesday, the Sena appointed Yashwant Jadhav, a senior corporator, as its group leader. Jadhav, with 88 corporators including four independent corporators, registered themselves with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner as a group.