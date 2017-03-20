Mumbai: Mumbra woman throws minor children off 15th floor, jumps to death

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly threw her two children off the 15th floor of an under-construction building, killing one of them, before jumping to death. The incident took place in Shil Phata area between Mumbra and Kalyan around 11.30 am Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Shirin Hanif Khan, a resident of Kousa in Mumbra, and her daughter Amrin (4). Her son Tousif (7) survived the fall and has been admitted to hospital.

“The seven-year-old fell on a metal sheeting below and thus survived. But he has suffered internal injuries and is receiving treatment. The woman and her four-year-old daughter died on the spot,” said K D Katkar, senior inspector at Shil-Daighar police station where a case has been registered.

“People had gathered outside the building at the time of the incident and were shouting, asking the woman not to jump. But she paid no heed to them and threw off her children before jumping down,” the officer added.

It is not known yet as to what led the woman to take such a drastic step. The police are investigating. A case under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the deceased woman.

