Mumbai: Much buzz, no buyer for rare fish

With a rare Arabian Sea fish on display, the buzz in Crawford Market had been louder over the past two days. One of the 87 fish traders at the market, Mohamed Rizwan Machiwala was hoping to make a sale of the rare fish.

However, after 48 hours of curiosity regarding the fish, Machiwala failed to attract a buyer. Disappointed, the trader said he would dispose it in a trash can on Wednesday.

Machiwala, who usually trades in pomfret and surmai , was trying to sell a sunfish.

“On Sunday, two Vasai fishermen I deal with brought this two-and-a-half-foot fish. They did not know what species it was,” said Machiwala.

Machiwala claims he and his brother managed to find out the name of the fish after three hours of extensive search on Google.

“I displayed the fish and it attracted more customers, but no one dared to ask the price. I hadn’t even thought of the price, but it is shocking that over the past two days, no one asked me for it,” said Machiwala.

