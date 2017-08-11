Mumbai: MSEDCL suspends three engineers for malpractices

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has suspended three engineers for malpractices in the metering system. (Representational image) Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has suspended three engineers for malpractices in the metering system. (Representational image)

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has suspended three engineers for malpractices in the metering system. According to sources, three engineers — two from Kalyan zone and one from Nashik zone — were found guilty of distributing electricity meters to existing users with pending dues. Moreover, the engineers did not enter the registration details of the meters on the central ERP system of the distribution company.

Following complaints of malpractices from consumers, MSEDCL Chairperson and Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar commissioned an inquiry. The three were found guilty and suspended.

