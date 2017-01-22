Mumbai: MSEDCL power bill arrears climb to Rs 29,000 cr

The arrears are a burden to the distributor now incurring a loss of around Rs 3,000 crore. The arrears are a burden to the distributor now incurring a loss of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Defaulters owe the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) over Rs 29,000 crore. According to figures from the MSEDCL, by November last year, the state distribution company was supposed to recover arrears worth Rs 29,906.29 crore from defaulters. The arrears from the farm sector alone aggregates Rs 17,017.73 crore. “This amount is exclusive of the subsidies and waivers offered to farmers by the state government. The government pays for the subsidies it promises,” said an MSEDL official on the condition of anonymity.

Civic and local bodies owe Rs 2,614.58 to the distributor for street lights. Residential, commercial and industrial users together account for Rs 2,163.39 crore. The arrears have swelled over the past few years. While by the end of fiscal year 2014-15, the MSEDCL pending bills were more than Rs 21,000 crore. The arrears increased to around Rs 26,000 by March last year.

The MSEDCL official said that recovering the arrears was a challenge. The arrears are a burden to the distributor now incurring a loss of around Rs 3,000 crore. Permanently disconnected (PD) consumers account for the second biggest chunk in the arrears at Rs 6,436 crore of which close to Rs 1,900 crore is interest only.

The rising arrears from the PD consumers has driven the MSEDCL to adopt measures to recover the amount. In November last year, the distributor launched an amnesty scheme ‘Navprakash Yojna’. According to the scheme, if the PD consumer agreed to pay the principal amount, a part of the interest component will be waived off. The scheme also rewarded the early birds— entire interest component was waived off and an additional five percent waiver was granted on principal amounts for those who availed of the scheme within a month of the launch.

Agricultural consumers, who were originally not included in the scheme, were introduced into the scheme this month. They can now avail a complete waiver on interest if they pay the principal amount till January.