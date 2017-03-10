Mumbai: MPCB thumbs-up to air purifiers, more traffic junctions to get the devices now

Wind Augmentation and Air Purifying Units were installed at Kalanagar, Sion, Bhandup and Ghatkopar junctions. Wind Augmentation and Air Purifying Units were installed at Kalanagar, Sion, Bhandup and Ghatkopar junctions.

Air purifiers installed at traffic junctions across the city are a success, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has claimed. With the devices at four traffic junctions coming up with “positive” results, officials said 30 more traffic junctions in the city could soon be equipped with the same devices. To tackle Mumbai’s air toxicity, WAYU — Wind Augmentation and Air Purifying Unit — were put up at Kalanagar, Sion, Bhandup and Ghatkopar junctions on a pilot basis. Active air pollution mitigation technology was used that essentially works on the principle of breaking down carbon monoxide. WAYU was created in a joint collaboration between the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“The study on the devices was conducted between January and March. The gadgets collected dust from about 30 square metre area around them during peak morning and evening hours. Our findings indicate the device is a success. However, we are awaiting a chemical analysis of the contents of the dust collected and further specifics of the dust and its respective location,” said the VM Motgare, Joint Director, MPCB.

According to officials, the four junctions at a daily average collected 91,000 milligram (mg) dust during the time slots of 7-11 am and 6-10 pm. At Sion, Kalanagar and Bhandup junctions, 19,000 mg, 18,000 mg and 16,000 mg were respectively observed at a daily average. Ghatkopar junction recorded the highest collection with 38,000 mg. Officials claimed the WAYU device at Ghatkopar was located near a market and the lack of breeze could have resulted with high amounts of dust being trapped.

Each of the WAYU devices has filters attached with a thermal oxidiser to separate the toxic content from the air, which is then released back into the atmosphere with the help of a fan. Air quality sensors have been used to assess efficiency of the devices and the efficiency of the devices is expected to purify 40-60 per cent of the air it processes, according to officials. “Dust is very fine and has been collected is a considerable amount. The dust from the device was sucked by a vacuum every 3-4 days and was sent to a laboratory in Nagpur for further analysis,” Motagare added. Officials said a study needed to be further conducted on the ambient air quality of the locations before and after the pilot project began.

The joint study on air quality at traffic junction reveals that the junctions outside Oberoi Mall in Dindoshi was the worst affected with a reading of 2709.25 µg/m3 (PM10). The lowest reading of 596 µg/m3 (PM 10) was recorded outside Siddhivinayak temple. As many as 19 of the 33 traffic junctions were more than 10 times worse than the permissible limits. The joint air pollution study further revealed that a high percentage of toxic matter released from vehicles had accumulated near the junctions.