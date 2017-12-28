Mumbai: Motormen save senior citizen

Central Railway motorman Ramdas Yadav Wednesday alerted the motorman of an incoming train about the presence of an injured senior citizen near the railway tracks. The fellow motorman immediately stopped the train and averted a mishap.

“At around 3.45 pm, a passenger named Bharat Chavan (60) lost his balance and fell on the track at platform number 2 at Mulund station. Yadav, while working, saw one injured person lying beside the track between Thane and Mulund sections. He immediately switched on the flasher light to draw the attention of the motorman of the up train A22,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

“Motorman K Subramanyam immediately stopped the train. Subramanyam picked up the injured senior citizen and handed him over to the concerned officials at Mulund station. Due to their prompt action, the senior citizen could be sent to hospital in time. The railway has declared an award to both the motormen for their prompt action,” Udasi added.

