Mumbai most important to the wealthiest

Mumbai is the most important city in India for the country’s wealthiest individuals, according to the City Wealth Index released by property consultant Knight Frank.Only two cities from India —Mumbai and New Delhi —make it to the top 40 list of global cities in the City Wealth Index list.

Mumbai is at 21 in the city wealth index and Delhi at 35. The City Wealth Index uses four critical measures to identify the cities which matter to the wealthy: Current wealth, measured from the current population of ultra high networth individuals (UHNWIs), private investment in property measured in US dollars, connectivity in terms of the number of inbound and outbound first and business class flights and future wealth or the estimate of each city’s UHNWI population in 2026, weighted in accordance with the findings of Knight Frank’s Attitudes Survey.

In India, Mumbai leads the race with 1,340 UHNWIs, followed by Delhi (680), Kolkata (280) and Hyderabad (260). UNHWIs are those with a net worth of over US$30m excluding their primary home.Out of 40 global cities, Mumbai ranks 11 in the ‘future wealth’ category ahead of Chicago,Sydney, Paris, Seoul, Dubai, the Knight Frank report said. However, several other Indian cities are expected to see faster wealth growth. According to the report, Pune (170%) tops the list in terms of expected wealth growth the next decade, followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru (both at 160%), Mumbai (150%), Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata (all at 140%).