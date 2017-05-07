Mumbai: Monorail train breaks down

A monorail train broke down between Wadala and Bhakti Park Stations at 6.55 pm on Saturday. The stranded passengers were evacuated after the train was towed back to the Wadala station.

“The train developed some technical glitches after leaving the Wadala station and came to a halt. The passengers were immediately evacuated and the train was brought back in service by 8.30 pm,” said Dilip Kawathar, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) spokesperson.

According to Kawathkar, the incident did not disrupt the monorail services and the other trains continued to ply normally. It is not clear how many passengers were stranded in that train.

The 11.2-km monorail corridor has seen several such incidents in its three years of existence.

A similar incident occurred between the two stations in August last year as well.

As the Chembur-Wadala Phase I of the monorail continues to plagued by these issues, the Phase II extending upto Jacob Circle is yet to take off. After several missed deadlines it is expected to begin services by October this year.

