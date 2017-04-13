Mumbai monorail faces further delays owing to Scomi’s financial difficulties

Owing to a financial squeeze faced by the contractor, the second phase of the city’s monorail is set to miss another deadline. The corridor connecting Wadala with Jacob Circle was to be operational by June, but with contractor Scomi Engineering unable to provide new rakes, the wait will be longer.

“For the commissioning and even testing of the monorail, we need some more rakes. However, the financial condition of the contractor is such that it is not able to provide them at present. The completion of the second phase depends on how soon they can arrange for the funds to provide the rakes,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metro-politan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Of the 10 rakes in the MMRDA’s possession, only five are operational, while the remaining have some technical glitches. “Three have minor glitches that can be managed, but the other two need more funds, which are not available right now,” Khandare said.

Scomi Engineering has to provide five more rakes for the completion of the second phase. The monorail is undergoing several trial runs and should be ready to be certified by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) by June-end. However, the MMRDA remains noncommittal on the latest deadline for the long-pending project.

After Scomi’s contract to operate and maintain the monorail ended in February, the MMRDA invited bids for new contractors for the next ten years. Despite the Malaysian company’s financial difficulties, it was willing to extend their contract for another three years, on the condition that their charges be revised from the existing Rs 3,131 for every trip.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now