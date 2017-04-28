Mumbai model Preeti Jain sentenced to 3-year imprisonment for conspiring to kill film director Madhur Bhandarkar

Film director Madhur Bandharkar Film director Madhur Bandharkar

The Mumbai civil and sessions court on Friday convicted model Preeti Jain and two others on charges of conspiring to kill film director Madhur Bhandarkar and sentenced the aspiring Bollywood actress to three-year imprisonment. The court also sentenced two of her aides — Naresh Pardeshi and Shivram Das — to three years in jail on charges of conspiracy. Two other aides were acquitted for lack of evidence.

The model allegedly tried to kill Bhandarkar in September 2005 through underworld gangster Arun Gawli’s aide Naresh Pardeshi by paying him Rs 75,000.

In July 2004, the model had lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police alleging that the national award-winning filmmaker had raped her multiple times between 1999 and 2004 on the pretext of casting her as an actress in his films. She had also alleged that Bhandarkar promised to marry her but went back on his promises later.

In 2012, the Supreme Court had also quashed the criminal proceedings against Bhandarkar in connection to the same matter.

