Mumbai: Model-actress lodges FIR against ex-boyfriend for tweeting nude image

According to the report, the police has registered the case against the accused under IPC sections 354, Section 354 (D) and IT Act section 67. According to the report, the police has registered the case against the accused under IPC sections 354, Section 354 (D) and IT Act section 67.

A model-actress from Thane reportedly lodged an FIR with the Mumbai Police in Juhu against her ex-boyfriend for allegedly posting her nude image on Twitter. The model, in her complaint, also said the accused has been constantly stalking her on social media websites. As per her complaint, she was informed about the photograph by her friend who saw it on the microblogging website. Speaking to Times of India, a police officer said, “The actress said the photo was uploaded by her ex-boyfriend, who lives in Andheri.”

According to the report, the police has registered the case against the accused under IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (D) (monitors use by a woman of internet, commits offence of stalking) and IT Act section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material).

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd