Mumbai: MMRDA invites bids for integrated ticketing system

The MMRDA proposes to initially have the system only on Mumbai’s municipal bus transport services within the MMR and the suburban railways. (Express Photo) The MMRDA proposes to initially have the system only on Mumbai’s municipal bus transport services within the MMR and the suburban railways. (Express Photo)

Taking their proposal of integrating all modes of city’s transport a step ahead, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) invited bids for implementation of Automated Fare Collection System for Integrated Ticketing System (ITS) on Wednesday.

With ITS, commuters will be able to enjoy “seamless travel” within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) using a single travel card to commute on multiple modes of transport.

“The implementation of the system should begin in around three months. Implementation does not mean that the system will be in place, but the selected company will start mobilising its resources and put their software and hardware in place. That should take another two months and by the end of the year, the ITS should be in place in Mumbai,” said U P S Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The MMRDA proposes to initially have the system only on Mumbai’s municipal bus transport services within the MMR and the suburban railways.

It will allow commuters to travel using a single smart card that will be tapped in and out during entry and exit.

It will be an open loop system so commuters can also use debit/credit cards on the ticketing machines. Gradually, the MMRDA proposes to move to contactless cards and mobile applications with QR codes to purchase tickets.

Mumbai could be the first city in the country to implement the ITS.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App