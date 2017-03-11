Mumbai: MMRDA gives 15 more bikes to traffic department

WITH INCREASING traffic congestion on some of the city’s busiest roads because of metro construction, the MMRDA is taking its traffic management plan to the second phase. On Tuesday, the MMRDA handed over 15 more bikes to the traffic police department to help it manage the WEH and Linking Road, where Metro 7 and 2A are under construction. In November, the MMRDA had provided 15 bikes to the traffic department.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The metro planning body will also provide the traffic department with pre-paid petro cards with a limit of 25 litres of fuel per vehicle and a refill of Rs 23,640 for each month. The cards can be used in all Indian Oil pumps but only for the bikes whose numbers are mentioned on them. The MMRDA has also made provisions for traffic wardens who would be trained by the department. While 175 wardens have been deployed to manage areas along Line 7, this week, 80 personnel would be posted for Line 2A that connects Dahisar to DN Nagar.

“Our construction is causing obstruction of road space and that will naturally lead to traffic congestion. But while working on infrastructure projects, the MMRDA also wants to ensure that it does not affect the commuters’ safety and time. During our consultation with the traffic department, we realised several equipment were needed and we decided to provide them with those,” says an MMRDA official.

The metro implementing body has also handed over barricades, signage, traffic cones, road delineators, wireless sets and cranes to the traffic department in phases. The construction of both the metro lines is obstructing around 9 m of the roads. To help ease traffic, time-bound contraflow, lanes are being provided.

“Since our city has a marked traffic pattern where people commute to the south in the morning and to the north in the evening, we made contra-lanes accordingly. In the evening, we provide a lane on the side from VT to Dahisar for north-bound traffic, and it is reversed in the morning,” said the official.

The metro construction is expected to be completed by 2019 and the MMRDA has set aside a budget of Rs 25 crore for a traffic management plan till then.

However, commuters feel these plans have not changed much. “Since the metro construction began, I prefer walking to work as it takes me the same time as it would take by car. While I see an increased presence of traffic police personnel in the area, I do not see that making a considerable difference to the traffic situation here,” sad Sarah Rodrigues, a Mumbaikar.